Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao they go on with their romance. In recent weeks, both have shown through their social networks that there is a good relationship between their two families.

After having attended the wedding of Mrs. María Rosa, the mother of her partner, the businesswoman modeled with her on the beaches of Miami and was encouraged to share a video of this unique moment with all her followers in Instagram.

“We are twins today wearing AB (Baigorria’s clothing brand) and caetanas (from the reality boy’s clothing brand),” she commented, while she and her mother-in-law were filmed by the member of Esto es guerra.

Thus, Alejandra Baigorria made it clear that he gets along very well with Said Palao’s mother and that he will probably be able to appear next to her at some other time.

Alejandra Baigorria attends the wedding of Said Palao’s mother

A few days ago, Alejandra Baigorria appeared at the wedding of Said Palao’s mother, where she was able to share moments with her partner’s family.

The model and businesswoman was very excited by this emotional event and published some images of it through her Instagram official.

“Such a beautiful, special day, as long as love triumphs, everything is better. Said Palao, the cutest, accompanying his mother’s happiness”Wrote the young competitor of This is War, along with romantic photos of her with Said.

The model attended the wedding of Said Palao’s mother

Alejandra Baigorria, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.