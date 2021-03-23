Alejandra Baigorria, who is part of the cast of This is war This season, he took to his social networks to respond to the comments of his followers about his performance in reality.

The young businesswoman, considered one of the best competitors of the program, He shared a message on his Instagram stories for clarification.

As is known, lately his performance in the America TV space was very low. She was even sentenced for not meeting the altitude challenge. She was recently defeated by Ducelia Echevarría on one of the circuits.

In that sense, he acknowledged to his fans that he is not going through a good time, but promised that he will make an effort to regain his physical performance.

“Easy guys. This is a process that will make me stronger. Although I am worn out and injured, I know myself and, like last season, the last few months were my best months. That made me stronger and that’s how I won! ”, He wrote Alejandra Baigorria.

“Do not despair or despair that it is only time! I had to repeat, I have to wear myself out, but… That makes me stronger! It’s a matter of time! ”Said the competitor.

Alejandra Baigorria defends her performance in EEG. Photo: capture / Instagram

Alejandra Baigorria rules out separation with Said Palao

In one of the editions of the program, Alejandra Baigorria spoke about the rumors of separation with Said Palao. She denied a break with her partner and remarked that the networks cannot give the truth of things.

“We had been staying together for almost a month and Ale had to do things at his house and he took a weekend, which I see as normal. It is not necessary that we are glued 24/7. People associated it as that we were wrong and nothing to do with it, “he explained. Said Palao after the pronunciation of the businesswoman.

Alejandra Baigorria, latest news:

