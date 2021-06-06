Alejandra Baigorria, after reaffirming her political position on her social networks, appeared in this second round of the elections 2021 exercising his position as a board member.

Via Instagram, his brother shared photos and video of the Gamarra businesswoman at her voting table fulfilling her civic duty.

The participant of This is war was absent in the first round, on April 11, and was questioned on social media for going on a trip and not doing his duty.

The model joins other figures of the show such as Macarena Vélez who, in this second round, decided to participate as table members.

Alejandra Baigorria recovers after injury

In mid-May, Alejandra Baigorria suffered a decompensation in full competition of This is war. The model claimed to have breathing difficulties.

After the incident, he spoke to talk about his health and how he has been recovering.

“I went through an illness and it is costing me too much. I train every day, but my heart rate reaches 191, which, speaking with the doctors, is not normal, it is not well, being an athlete ”, he said. Baigorria.

“My chest closes horrible, I have no air, I have no strength. I had already raised the topic of hemoglobin, but let’s see what happens now. Maybe I made it worse or I’m forcing something that I shouldn’t be, ”added the reality girl.

