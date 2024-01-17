Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria recently got engaged on a romantic trip to Philippines. The wedding announcement quickly went viral, but do you know how much the ring she gave to the 'Gamarra Blonde'? The program 'Love and fire' He consulted a specialist to find out how much this jewel would have cost the 'warrior'. Find out all the details below.

How much would Alejandra Baigorria's engagement ring have cost?

Alejandra Baigorria committed to Said Palao on a trip they both took at the end of the year. The news was widely celebrated by various figures in the entertainment industry, as well as by his thousands of fans.

'Love and fire' asked a specialist how much it would have cost Said Palao the spectacular jewel that he gave to Alejandra Baigorria. The expert stated that the diamond alone would be worth the sum of $20,000.

“If it were a carat and a half and depending on the characteristics, color, clarity and all that, it would have cost between 15,000 and 20,000 dollars for the diamond alone”, stated the gemologist. According to the report, Said Palao would have spent a total of approximately $21,000 to ask for her hand.

How was the proposal for Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao?

In Philippines, Said Palao asked her to marry him Ale in a romantic moment on the beach. She was moved and, through tears, accepted. On Instagram, the businesswoman wrote: “I love you, this place will be kept in my heart forever. Our history, our love, our times.”

What did Carlos Cacho say about the ring that Said Palao gave to Alejandra Baigorria?

Carlos Cacho He gave an interview to Trome and confirmed that the jewel was a diamond: “The truth is that I see it (the ring) as big and it looks like a diamond to me, there are its carats. Of course, you can't see the full magnitude in the photo. about the stone and how many carats we are talking about, but I can tell you two things: it is a diamond and several carats. Good for her, it was her turn. Also, Alexandra I have seen her calmer and I have seen him very handsome, before I did not follow him on social media and now I do,” he explained. Chub.

The makeup artist was also encouraged to estimate the price of the ring: “We are talking about at least $30,000. Well, they are working and I imagine that he has made the effort and given it to his girlfriend, it seems very fair to me.” .

This was the proposal for Ale Baigorria's hand. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

What did Rodrigo González say about Alejandra Baigorria's marriage proposal?

“La Baigorria is marrying us,” Rodrigo said in a video on his Instagram stories, where he published the exact moment in which Said Palao asks the 'Rubia de Gamarra' for her hand.

However, 'Peluchín' did not lose his sarcasm and sent Baigorria some advice. “With separation of assets, please… Why are they like this? “Do you tell them or do I tell them?” said the Willax Television presenter with a laugh.