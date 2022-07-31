Alexandra Baigorria and Said Palao have proven to be one of the strongest couples in local entertainment. With the passing of the months, the relationship seems to be on the right track and they do not hesitate to share photos and videos of their adventures.

The members of “This is war” are enjoying a new journey through the Disney recreational parks with the reality boy’s daughter. The model has shared, through her stories on her Instagram, her excitement for her first trip with little Caetana.

How do Alejandra and Said Palao’s daughter get along?

Alexandra He has shown that he maintains a good relationship with the athlete’s firstborn. Since she began her love relationship with Said, she has shared several moments with the girl and made several publications showing the affection they have for each other.

On this occasion, at the doors of receiving National Holidays, he decided to travel to the United States with Said and his firstborn.

Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao enjoy their vacations in the United States with the athlete’s daughter. Photo: @AlejandraBaigorria/Instagram

During her stay in the North American country, the businesswoman has shown that she has a close bond with the girl, even daring to make her several hairstyles that she shared on her Instagram account.

Alejandra Baigorria does hairstyles for Said Palao’s daughter. Photo: @alejandrabaigorria/Instagram

Alejandra Baigorria reveals which airline lost her suitcase

Initially, the expectations of her trip to Disney were not what she expected, since the influencer told mortified that her suitcase was lost. The ‘Rubia de Gamarra’ assured that the airline Latam lost her luggage during her flight to the United States, and was outraged by the company’s lack of action.

“They say they are still investigating. The worst of all is that they haven’t even told me ‘we’ll give you a voucher so you can buy toothpaste, pajamas, underwear’. What do I dress with if I don’t have my suitcase or absolutely anything, ”she indicated at first.

Alejandra Baigorria’s suitcase arrived two days after leaving the US.

However, on the morning of Saturday, July 30, two days after returning to Peru, he revealed that his suitcase had already arrived and showed the hooks and ornaments he had brought to comb the “Samurai’s” daughter.

“We have achieved all these hairstyles thanks to the fact that my suitcase arrived two days before we left,” said Alejandra.