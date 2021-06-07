Throughout all of Sunday, June 6, the model and influencer Alejandra Baigorria kept the 3.7 million followers she has on Instagram informed about her activities as a table member.

However, at the end of the day, the member of This is War highlighted one of her colleagues, a 72-year-old woman who volunteered to open the voting table.

“Mrs. Aurora has really amazed me,” he said, and then explained how his incorporation into the process came about.

“She was not a board member, no substitute or anything. He was in his queue early at 7:00 am to come vote, and you know what he did? She volunteered by herself because no one chose her, she said: ‘I want to’ ”, she said.

Alejandra Baigorria also highlighted Mrs. Aurora’s resistance to endure the long electoral day: “There were other more chibolos, but no. At the age of 72, she has stayed for 12 hours, and on top of that, she has gone to run to the bathroom, she comes back, she comes back ”.

“My true admiration Aurorita. The most ”, he said Gamarra’s businesswoman, who received criticism for the previous elections by not showing up to fulfill her civic duty.

Finally, the reality girl also valued the work of the representatives and table members, noting that their work was very exhausting. “My respects,” he declared.

Alejandra Baigorria, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.