More in love than ever! Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria starred in a romantic moment during the broadcast of Esto es guerra. At the time of celebrating the 28 years of the reality boy live, his partner had a tender gesture.

The member of the ‘combatants’ tried to compete against Ignacio Baladán in one of the circuits, but was interrupted by the greeting of the program’s hosts and the applause of all his colleagues present on the television set.

In addition to wishing him a happy day, Gian Piero Díaz decided to joke about the birthday present that his partner would have given him. “I imagine they have given him a store, at least,” he said, referring to the businesses the competitor has.

At that moment, Alejandra Baigorria He ran into Said Palao’s arms and did not hesitate to hug him tightly in front of the América TV cameras, which captured the moving moment.

However, this was not the only detail he had Alejandra Baigorria. The Gamarra businesswoman also decided to organize an intimate celebration in her home and shared some photos in Instagram along with an extensive message.

“Happy Birthday my love. Such a good, hard-working man who always helps everyone, with such a good heart and full of dreams for which you work day and night. I am happy by your side, I learn a lot and I admire your calm and patience for everything ”, reads the publication dedicated to Said Palao.

