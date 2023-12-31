Alejandra Baigorria He decided to spend the New Year outside of Peru and traveled with his partner, Said Palao, his brother and Facundo González to Singapore. After that, she also took the opportunity to visit India, specifically the Taj Mahal, where several photographs were taken. Although some praised her, others criticized her, such as the case of a user who posted a strong comment against the typical clothing that the businesswoman used, who did not hesitate to respond. In this note, she knows what happened.

What was the user's comment that bothered Alejandra Baigorria?

The businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria He was encouraged to share with his followers his visit to one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal, where he did not hesitate to take a photograph. In those images, the 'Rubia de Gamarra' is seen wearing a sari, a typical dress worn by women in India.

After this publication, the businesswoman received praise, but there was also a follower who questioned her for wearing the traditional dress of that country. “Everything is very nice, but why the ridiculousness of wearing those clothes?” wrote the user.

Given this, Baigorria She was upset and had a blunt response: “Because I feel like it, any problem?”

Alejandra Baigorria attacked one of her followers. Photo: Instagram/Alejandra Baigorria

Did Alejandra Baigorria cry when presenting her younger sister in front of cameras?

Alejandra Baigorriawas on the set of the show 'Which is the real one?', last Saturday, December 23. The reality girl participated in a sequence in which she had to guess which of the three young women present was her sister.

In that sense, the businesswoman dedicated a few words to the young woman and broke down when she hugged her. It should be noted that the sister of 'Rubia de Gamarra', Thamara Medina Alcaláalso spoke through tears.

