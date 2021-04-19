Alejandra Baigorria, who faces some health problems, used her social networks to answer the questions of her followers. Through their stories in Instagram, the textile entrepreneur denied being pregnant by her current partner, reality boy Said Palao.

When one of her fans asked her if she was expecting her first baby, the competitor of This is War, in a forceful way, answered “No girls, pregnant is impossible”, thus ruling out this possibility for the moment.

In addition, Alejandra Baigorria He stressed that the change in his physique is actually due to an imbalance in his thyroid gland. “What’s more, I’m very underweight. Look how my clothes fit when I grow up. As I told you, I am with a thyroid and hormones issue, “he mentioned on Instagram.

The model and businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria generated concern among her followers by saying that she suffers from the thyroid and that this is causing her some problems in her health.

“I have a medical problem with my thyroid, with my hormones. I am on a different diet … I am without muscles, “he commented on his Instagram stories.

Alejandra Baigorria closed stores due to the pandemic

Through her social networks, on Entrepreneur’s Day, Alejandra Baigorria revealed that she had to close several stores due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

“I can tell you better than anyone what it is to stay down, go up, have and not have, go into debt, close stores like I just did, but what I never did was give up,” he said.

Publication by Alejandra Baigorria Photo: Instagram

Alejandra Baigorria surprised Said Palao with a birthday message

More in love that never! The reality girl did not miss the opportunity to celebrate her love with Said Palao and he dedicated a message to her on her 28th birthday. Alejandra Baigorria highlighted the qualities of her partner with a romantic written on Instagram.

“Such a good, hard-working man who always helps everyone, with such a good heart and full of dreams for which you work day and night, people know that … I am happy by your side,” wrote the member of This is war.

