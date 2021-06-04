A few days before the second round of the 2021 general elections between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, different figures of the national entertainment did not take long to announce their preferred candidate. This was the case of Alejandra Baigorria, who through her social networks affirmed that her vote is destined for the candidate of Fuerza Popular.

However, just 24 hours after making his position known, The reality girl denounced with an extensive video, in her Instagram stories, that she has received threats from the followers of Peru Libre . Likewise, the businesswoman pointed out that she does not care about criticism and asked people to respect her option.

“Let’s see, guys, I’m going to explain something very simple to you. I put up a post because I have supported Keiko’s campaign. I have a lot of very aggressive comments. I have received threats from the people of Castillo. There you can see the education they have ”, he began his comment.

“I respect that you vote for Castillo, but you respect that I am going to vote for Keiko. And other people who say to me: ‘I am going to vote for Keiko, but I would be ashamed to be at a rally for her or to support her.’ Sure, there are a lot of people who are going to vote for Keiko because they don’t want terrorism, because they don’t want Castillo, but I just shut up, “he added.

Later, Baigorria affirmed that many celebrities decided not to make their vote public since they are afraid of criticism from public opinion. “Many influencers and many people that I have seen who have not put anything or have put something very tepid so that they do not spoil their feed, so that they do not get screwed or so that they have the hate that I have. I don’t care about hate, that’s why I left the comments open so that they can say what they want and see what the people of Castillo really are like, ”he said.

Finally, the former Combate member and current participant of This is War denied having received any money from Keiko Fujimori and affirmed that she will always do what is necessary to save her country.

“I am going to fight for my country and if I have to run down the street so that my country can save itself from terrorism, from communism, I will. So that’s okay, that’s valued not because they paid me, because nobody pays me and I don’t need to be paid, because I work ”, he declared.

