Said Palao It's her birthday and Alejandra Baigorria will try to celebrate it in a big way. The popular 'Rubia de Gamarra' and the member of 'Esto es guerra' are in the United States sharing memories with Said's eldest daughter. This Saturday, March 30, the youngest of the Palao family is turning 31 years old and the businesswoman took the opportunity to dedicate some romantic words to her future husband. We tell you all the details in the following lines.

YOU CAN SEE: Alejandra Baigorria surprises Said Palao in 'This is war': “Here I am not your love, I am the driver”

What message did Alejandra Baigorria dedicate to Said Palao?

Through his official Instagram profile, Alejandra Baigorria He published a video where he meets Said in his truck, in Florida, United States. In the clip, she warmly greets her fiancé and laughs because Said was driving many hours from Orlando to Miami. In addition, the host also promised her that she was going to celebrate her day in a big way.

“The best. He handled everything and spent his birthday almost arriving in Miami from Orlando. I love you. Happy day, tomorrow will be a celebration. You're the love of my life!”reads the aforementioned social network.

YOU CAN SEE: Alejandra Baigorria confronts Michelle Soifer: “For you to catch up with me, you have 15 years left in Gamarra”

Alejandra Baigorria shared with Said Palao's daughter

The former member of the well-known reality show America Television He also sought to spend a family moment with Said Palao's daughter, Caetana. The family traveled to amusement parks in the United States to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. On her Instagram profile, Baigorria uploaded various snapshots with the little girl and users did not hesitate to wish him the best for the good relationship he maintains with the daughter of her fiancé.

“How pretty Ale is. She looks like she loves the girl very much”, “I love how she plays an important role in the girl's life. That's called maturity,” “How lucky Said is to have a great woman like Alejandra,” “You can tell that Ale loves Said's baby as if she were his,” were some of the comments from Internet users.

The couple, who are about to celebrate 4 years of relationship, appear more united than ever and are about to take an important step in their relationship.

Ale Baigorria and Said Palao in Orlando. Photo: Instagram / Alejandra Baigorria

YOU CAN SEE: Rafael 'trolls' Alejandra about her wedding and she confronts him: “You gave the ring when she was about to leave”

When do Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao get married?

Let us remember that Said Palao asked for the hand of Alejandra Baigorria in marriage last January and, since then, they have slowly provided details of the preparations for their wedding, which is soon to take place.

The talent agency that represents them, Angora Producciones, made a publication where they indicated that the couple would reach the altar next April 2025. Along these lines, Alejandra and Said still have a little over a year to prepare all the details of the event that will mean the most important of their lives.

#Alejandra #Baigorria #dedicates #tender #message #Palao #birthday #quotYou39re #love #lifequot