Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao continue to generate controversy in the entertainment media. This time, the businesswoman confirmed that there was a gap with the reality boy during the day that he was caught grabbing a young model by the waist at an electronic party. Many of his followers criticized her for having resumed his romance with the member of “This is war.”

What did Alejandra Baigorria say about her relationship with Said Palao?

On her official TikTok account, Alejandra Baigorria posted a video in which she appears dancing to a romantic song with Said Palao. In this way, the businesswoman from Gamarra announced that she has reconciled with the Peruvian athlete. However, the news was not well received by her fans. One of them commented: “Said, you have pure gold by your side, appreciate it, please, successes.”

In the thread of that comment, Alejandra Baigorria acknowledged that she had a love crisis with Austin Palao’s brother and clarified that she does not seek to take away the blame. “Nice comment, Nobody knows what he and I were going through at those times. Be careful, it is not justification, but we all have moments of distancing, ”wrote the reality girl.

They criticize Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao for reconciliation

The post was shared by the journalist Samuel Suárez, who assured that Alejandra Baigorria was justifying her partner’s ampay. He also criticized Said’s actions.

“With this comment, Alejandra hints that she was distanced from Said on the day of the ampay, thus justifying her criticized action with the young lady while she was traveling,” said the creator of Instarándula. “ There is no justification for disrespect… Whoever really loves you does not take advantage of ‘distancing’ to do their thing ”, he added.

Several users supported Samuel Suárez’s position: “If a person really loves you, even if they are distanced, they deserve all the respect. If there is not, it is because it is not sincere love”, “When a person loves you and loves you, they never hurt you”, “Ale, you do not deserve this… you are more than this”, “What a disappointment, you deserve more , Ale”, were some of the comments.