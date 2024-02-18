Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao They are one of the most beloved couples on Peruvian television. They recently got engaged in the Philippines and are already planning marriage. This fact pleased not only his family and friends, but also his hundreds of followers on social networks. The businesswoman usually shares part of her daily life and, in this way, she alerted her fans about the risky decision that the 'warrior' Said Palao made on an afternoon of family fun.

Why did Alejandra Baigorria care about Said Palao?

Alejandra Baigorria has shown on television how protective she is with her families and loved ones. In that sense, she did not hide her nervousness, when Said Palaowho apparently has no experience riding a motorcycle, dared to drive and perform reckless maneuvers.

“Look at the character I just met when I went down to have breakfast. What is that, love?” he said. Alejandra Baigorria In the first moment. “Your favorite biker”, Said Palao responded. “Judo is not enough for you, that is, now you are sticking to the Baigorria, it can't be, that is the influence of the Baigorria.”“he said in his stories.

In the following clip, the popular 'Ale' recorded Said Palao performing maneuvers and wrote as a description. “My mother. With my heart in my mouth now for Said Palao.”

Alejandra Baigorria: when will her wedding with Said Palao be?

The fashion businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria He is going through a very happy moment in his personal and professional life. Her clothing brand is very successful and she is engaged to Said Palao, with whom she has been in a stable relationship for years. But when will the wedding be?

“No, this year I don't think we'll get married. I have to do quite a few things. The church and all that is separated well in advance and I have to see when there is availability for the one I want and accommodate the times I want,” he said. Baigorria in conversation with 'America spectacles'.

Will Alejandra Baigorria televise her wedding with Said Palao?

In addition, the athlete detailed how her wedding will take place. Although in the entertainment programs they assured that Alejandra Baigorria would have the desire to show her wedding on national television, she did not affirm anything. Likewise, she claims not to be afraid of criticism.

“I don't know if I want a televised wedding. But whether it's televised or not, they're going to show it anyway. So, let's see how we do it. I do want it to be big and it doesn't bother me that it's televised and that 'cut' what you have to 'cut'. It doesn't matter to me,” he stressed.

Emotion overwhelms Alejandra Baigorria to know that she will unite her lives in marriage with Said Palao. On social networks, the businesswoman has shown herself dancing a waltz with her father.

