Alejandra Baigorria stands up for his relationship with Said Palau and points out that “she is no longer stupid.”

the ex-girl reality Alejandra Baigorria He was surprised when he spoke to the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” about the “crisis” he went through with his current partner, Said Palao. Let’s remember that weeks ago, the ‘warrior’ was supported by the ATV program: he was caught in affectionate attitudes with an unknown young woman. He hugged her from behind and, apparently, gave her kisses on her neck. Now, the ‘Gamarra Blonde’ spoke about this episode and came out to defend Austin Palao’s brother.

What did Alejandra Baigorria say about the Said Palao ampay?

“It is that there was no (infidelity), it is a subject that I know how things were. There is a background to that, which I am not going to talk about or touch”, commented Alejandra Baigorria when asked by the reporter from “Magaly TV, the firm.” After that, the former participant of “This is war” defended Said Palao and described him as “a good boy”.

Alejandra Baigorria shows face for Said Palao

“I am 34 years old, I have been through many relationships. I’m not stupid anymore. I’m happy, Said is a boy well and they should give themselves the opportunity to meet him,” added Alejandra Baigorria about her current partner.

Alejandra Baigorria spoke about Magaly Medina’s harsh opinions about her

In the same way, the former reality girl spoke about Medina’s opinions on her program about their relationship. “Magaly always hits me hard, nothing hurts anymore. Before, when she was chibola, she couldn’t even sleep. Now I do feel prepared face to face with Magaly, obviously there are things that I don’t like —like everyone else—, because it’s her job, it’s her opinion, but I have mine, “said Alejandra Baigorria about the ‘ Magpie’.