Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao They would have separated after the spread of the ampay in which the reality boy appears grabbing a young model named Melissa Byrne by the waist. The program “Magaly TV, the firm” assured that the couple has distanced themselves, since both were captured each on their own.

Did Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao break up?

Host Magaly Medina reported that both Alejandra Baigorria as Said Palao dedicated themselves to doing their activities during the day, so they did not see each other’s faces, despite the fact that Gamarra’s businesswoman has just arrived on a trip to Lima from Miami.

In addition, he recalled that the couple used to show their intense love on social networks; however, no images of them together are now seen.

“Each one lives his life, no one has spoken. He has gone out for a run with her trainer in the calmest way and she doing her activities on TikTok and with her family in Gamarra, but each one is in her house, at a distance. How something that was so intense, suddenly, everyone is on their own ”, expressed the ATV presenter.

Said Palao’s reaction after ampay

For his part, Said Palao appeared as a participant in “This is war”but, when approached by the cameras of “América spectacles”, he did not want to give details about the ampay and his possible distance from Alejandra Baigorria.

Said Palao’s ampay with the model Melissa Biurnegalo,

The cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” found the reality boy in an electronic event with a 23-year-old girl named Melissa Biurnegalo, a place where Fabio Agostini and the well-known ‘Chama’ were also present. However, the most surprising thing was when they captured the precise moment in which Said Palau grabs the model by the waist, while whispering something in her ear.