Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao are one of the most stable couples in the local show business. The participants of “This is war” they are about to celebrate their third anniversary together and have just bought their first apartment. “At the point of a lot of effort,” the popular businesswoman declared at the time. Thus, they took advantage of the Easter holidays and decided to travel together to the United States with their work team, since they will not only have time to rest, but also to look for job opportunities.

What images did Alejandra Baigorria share and what did Said Palao say?

Through her official Instagram account, Alejandra Baigorria shared a series of 10 snapshots in which you can see how she enjoys her vacation skiing in the snowy mountains of New York with Said. She decided to show her followers how well she is spending her days off: “Love, ski and snow”. Her partner joined in and commented on the post: “For more trips together, love “.

For his part, Said Palao published through his Instagram stories that they walked the entire mountain and that it was more demanding than he thought. “I ran the entire mountain today and I’m firewood, but well wavered,” he wrote.

Alejandra and Said spend their days off in the United States. Photo: Instagram / Alejandra Baigorria

Alejandra Baigorria witnessed a robbery at a Los Angeles store

The “warrior” shared in her Instagram stories how she witnessed a robbery in a fashion store in Los Angeles. “Out of nowhere, a guy who ran away hit me by my side. He takes eight to 10 bags in his hand and runs out the door, pushing me. I never experienced anything like this, not even in Peru. I am in shock,” she recounted.

