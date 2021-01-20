Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao are officially a couple. The member of This is War had the original idea of ​​making him the romantic proposal jumping from a parachute.

Six months have passed since the remembered ‘ampay’ in a meeting for National Holidays so that the reality boys can formalize their relationship.

Through his social networks, Baigorria shared a video of the moment when the ‘warrior’ asks him to be his girlfriend. In the clip, Said appears with the phrase “Do you want to be with me?”Written on the hands.

As it is remembered, a few days ago, they had skydiving during their stay in the city of Miami.

“The pictures say it all. They are 6 months by your side without pressure, without looking to the side, living what is ours, being happy and without titles “, wrote Alejandra Baigorria in her publication of Instagram.

“We just decided to meet. Flow, live, try a different way that nobody could understand. The result of all this is what we live today, what those images say and the mutual understanding and complicity that we have had, “he added.

Alejandra’s message to Said for the New Year

The couple received the 2021 overseas. She wrote him a romantic message with which he highlighted that last year was not so bad because he came into her life.

“Happy New Year! 2020 was tough for the whole world … In spite of everything you appeared in my life… At the time I hadn’t planned it … And so it all happened without realizing it, it’s been months that I don’t stop smiling … ”, wrote Alejandra Baigorria.

Alejandra Baigorria expresses how much she loves Said Palao. Photo: capture / Instagram

