Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao were consulted again about their sentimental situation in a recent edition of This is war. The reality boys assured that they have not separated and that they are going through a good moment in their relationship.

Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz They were curious about the reports that have been released in recent days, in which it was indicated that the competitors would no longer be living in the same apartment.

Given this, the reality show hosts decided to question the couple, who explained the situation and stressed that the businesswoman had to return home due to personal issues.

The leader of the warriors reminded viewers that Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao had been going through the quarantine together, but that in recent days the ‘warrior’ began to share photographs in her own home.

“What happens is that I live alone and obviously my house was full of dust and I had to do a lot of things, clean my house because I can’t leave it,” said the reality girl.

Seconds later, Austin Palao’s brother intervened and stressed that social networks are not an indicator of the sentimental situation of a couple.

“We had been staying together for almost a month and Ale had to do things at home and he took a weekend, which I see as normal. It is not necessary that we are glued 24/7. People associated it as that we were bad and nothing to see.

Alejandra Baigorria congratulates Natti Natasha on her pregnancy

Natti Natasha recently confirmed her pregnancy during the Lo Nuestro Awards and became the main subject of the entertainment world. Alejandra Baigorria She could not help but speak when she learned about the difficult moments that the artist went through to get pregnant.

The competitor of This is War, who on several occasions has commented on her desire to be a mother, congratulated her on having fought for her dreams and wrote: “Pure admiration. She could not have children but when the desire is greater, everything is possible. A truly warrior woman for life, go read her case ”.

Alejandra Baigorria’s message about Natti Natasha. Photo: capture / Instagram

