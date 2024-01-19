A few days ago, Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao starred in an unforgettable moment, when The model proposed to the popular businesswoman on a beach during his recent trip to the Philippines. Now, after getting married, the remembered members of 'This is war' enjoyed a romantic dinner for celebrating their third anniversary together. The 'Gringa de Gamarra' shared some photos on her social networks of this special outing, in which she wore her engagement ring.

How was the proposal for Alejandra Baigorria's hand?

During his stay in the Philippines, Said Palao prepared everything to surprise his partner Alejandra Baigorria. Thus, the long-awaited proposal took place in the middle of a paradisiacal beach in that country. The businesswoman seemed nervous and burst into tears from the emotion of the moment. Finally, she said “yes.”

“I love you, this place will be kept in my heart forever. Our history, our love, our times“wrote the host of 'Consume Perú' on her social networks. In addition, the couple's fans did not hesitate to congratulate them for this important step in what seems to be one of the most stable relationships in show business.

How was Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao's romantic dinner?

Last Thursday, January 18, Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao celebrated a very special date for both of them. With a dream dinner they were happy for the three years they have been together, just a few days after the businesswoman agreed to marry her partner.

“Anniversary dinner. “Three incredible years with my girlfriend,” put Austin Palao's brother in the description of his post. Likewise, in the snapshots you can see the engagement ring of the remembered 'combatant', which would have cost around $20,000, according to a report from 'Amor y fuego'.

