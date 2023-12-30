Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao make up one of the most stable couples in local entertainment. This year they gave a lot to talk about after they announced that they had taken a new step in their relationship and that they had decided to move in together. Now, they are more united than ever, on a trip to a paradisiacal destination. What is it about? Find out all the details in this note.

Where did Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao travel to?

The followers of Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao were worried when they saw that they had not spent Christmas together and it was speculated that they had drifted apart. This theory was ruled out after the businesswoman and the influencer shared clips of their trip at the end of the year.

The Peruvian model showed on her social networks that she decided to travel with her boyfriend, Said, Facundo González and her brother to Singapore to celebrate the New Year.

“Our first day in Singapore and we are taking the subway because we have been told that it is cheaper and, furthermore, I want to know the means of transportation in a country as developed as this one. We save money and we also know what the methodology is like. Here you must “to cross exactly where you should because if you don't, they'll fine you. It's a very organized country, you don't find a single piece of trash on the ground, it's wonderful,” the influencer also reported.

Alejandra was happy for all the big brands she could find in this destination and told her fans the tourist spots she planned to visit these days.

“Guys, this is incredible, we just got out of the subway and you directly enter the door of a luxury mall. Over there is the luxury hotel, the Marina Bay, which you are going to visit with me. There is a Venice-type boat in the middle from the mall, I'll show you right now. There are the luxury stores and you can go in your gondola,” declared the 'Rubia de Gamarra'.

How did Said Palao react to a possible wedding with Alejandra Baigorria?

Said Palao referred to a future wedding with Alejandra Baigorria in the program 'Mande qué mande'. Carlos Vílchez made a peculiar comment about the possibility of a marriage with the businesswoman. “You know what it's like to be a judo champion and then get married, it's nice,” he pointed out. At this, Palao got a little nervous, smiled and responded. “The only thing 'Carlota' thinks about is that, she doesn't even know what color my medal is,” he said.

How many years have Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria been in a relationship?

Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria They have been in a relationship for almost three years; However, the couple has known each other since 2014, because Austin's brother entered 'Combat in your neighborhood'.