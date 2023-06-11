Rafael Cardozo caused astonishment by being presented as one of the “bombs” of “This is war”, months after he resigned live after being consulted about his break with Carol Reali. However, he was not the only one who returned in style to the well-known América TV set, since Alejandra Baigorria was also present. Given this, the businesswoman expressed her disagreement with the signing of her partner, since she considers that she is only in the program to do a show.

“I have my anticuchos with Rafael, we don’t get along very well. There will be a lot of fire in the program”, commented the businesswoman in a recent edition of “Send whoever is in charge”. On the other hand, she pointed out that it does not seem right to her that the Brazilian has asked for the departure of Patricio Parodi. “It seems ridiculous to me. He wants to show that he has weight, that they have begged him to enter and have put the clauses on him. That is a day to have it calm, “he added.

Did Alejandra Baigorria humiliate an “EEG” participant?

During his return to “This Is War”, Alejandra Baigorria He made it clear that he doesn’t like her. Raul Carpena and you want it to be a reality show. The “Rubia de Gamarra” accused his partner of not having humility and being arrogant with people. In this way, she confronted him in front of the cameras and even asked him to no longer compete.

“He must be a humble person, even if you are on TV and, anywhere, he must be humble. I am a person who likes those who step on land, who are located“, he stated.

