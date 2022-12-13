Is love over? Alejandra Baigorria Y Said Palau They have established themselves as one of the most stable and mature couples in the world of entertainment, since in their almost two years of love relationship they have known how to deal with their problems and differences and have been characterized by not starring in scandals, at least until a few days ago. .

A report by Magaly Medina exposed an ampay of the reality boy with a 23-year-old girl, while the “Gamarra Blonde” was traveling in the United States. Due to this alleged infidelity on the part of Said Palao, he and Alejandra go through one of the most complicated and mediatic crises of their relationship.

This compromising encounter between Said Palao and a girl of unknown identity could put an end to his relationship with Alejandra Baigorria; but, if we go back in time, we remember that it was precisely an ampay that united the businesswoman and the athlete.

How did Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao meet?

The two met in 2014, when Said Palao entered the “Combate en tu barrio” program for the first time, accompanied by his brothers Austin Palao and Lorelei Palao.

This reality format was launched with the purpose of finding new talent in the sports space. At that time, Ale she had a loving relationship with Mario Hart. A few months later, it came to an end forever.

As Said Palao declared at the time, as soon as he arrived on the set of the program, he was struck by Alejandra’s beauty, because he not only liked her physically, but also admired her for her performance in the competition.

“All my life she seemed pretty to me. He had seen her before going on TV. He competed well. I watched the program purely because of the competition and I saw that it was one of the bestand I liked that a lot”, said the also businessman.

With the passage of time, each one began new love relationships, Said Palao with Macarena Vélez and Alejandra Baigorria with Guty Carrera. When she ended her love affair with ‘Potro’, she began a new affair with Arturo Caballero.

Ale Baigorria and Said Palao star in ampay

It was not until mid-2020 that Alejandra and Caballero ended their romance. This was thanks to an ampay issued by Rodrigo González, in which the businessman was seen in affectionate situations with two women in a nightclub.

“Magaly TV, the firm” was in charge of revealing the ampay of Ale and Said. In the audiovisual material, the duo of reality boys appeared giving each other multiple passionate kisses during a celebration for National Holidays in the house of one of their companions from “This is war.”

Despite the affectionate scenes between the two, neither came out to deny or rule out any sentimental relationship, but they did begin to be caught together on several occasions.

They formalize their romance

Six months later, in January 2021, Austin Palao’s blood relative asked the athlete to be his official partner. A post by Alejandra on her Instagram profile revealed it.

“Six months since you asked me to be your girlfriend and one year since our first kiss, Said Palao. Thanks to those who made us remember, ha ha ha, because neither my love nor I celebrated or remembered. We live every day as if they were anniversaries, ”wrote the influencer in the description of her post.

Alejandra and Said Palao upon completing six months of relationship. Photo: Alejandra Baigorria/Instagram

Do Ale Baigorria and Said Palao have plans to get married and start a family?

Since then, they have shown themselves in the public eye more united than ever. They have even talked on more than one occasion about the possibility of taking the next step in their relationship: getting married and even starting a family.

On the “Rubia de Gamarra”‘s 33rd birthday, she asked as a wish to marry the reality boy and have their first child together. “Marriage and Saidcito are coming!” She exclaimed to the surprise of her partner.

At the request of the TV figure, Said Palao decided to speak out to put an end to speculation about the future of their relationship. “Of course, in the future, yes, in any case (…), not so far away, not 10 years from now, but yes, in the future (we are going to) start a family,” he declared for “On everyone’s lips.”