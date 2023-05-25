Alejandra Baigorria starred in a curious moment in “Send whoever is in charge.” The model was a guest on the program hosted by María Pía Copello y la Carlota, and she met Mario Hart, without imagining that they would ask him an uncomfortable question regarding his foray into the world of reality shows. As you remember, in the past, the businesswoman also had a long relationship with the pilot and it slipped that he had a lot to do with the ‘gringa from Gamarra’ joining “Combate”, is it true?

Did Alejandra Baigorria enter “Combate” thanks to Mario Hart?

During his presentation on the program, María Pía Copello asked him if Mario Hart was his godfather to enter “Combate”. At that time, the pilot defended Alejandra Baigorria and said: “How bad-mouthed… she sent her video that she was doing gymnastics”.

However, the model had no problem admitting that her ex-partner helped her get into reality: “It was like this: I did pass my casting and I got on the pipe that nobody could do and, obviously, Marisol (Crousillat) said ‘it’s Mario’s girlfriend’, you know how the producers are… (Was he some kind of godfather?) Yes, if they want to say it that way”.

Does Alejandra Baigorria get uncomfortable when they remind her of how she got into “Combate”?

Faced with this, Alejandra Baigorria assured that it does not bother her that they say that she entered “Combate” with the help of Mario Hart, because over time she has managed to maintain her career on television.

“It doesn’t bother me that some ex tells me that I entered somewhere, because in the end you make your name along the way and it has nothing to do with it. You can go in for somebody, but you keep making your own name and there’s nothing wrong with that,” he added.

