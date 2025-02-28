02/28/2025



Updated at 14: 49h.





It is defined as a “specialist in winning impossible elections” and supports his statement in the remote of Pedro Sánchez in the last general elections of 23-J. Aleix Sanmartín (Hornachuelos, 1980) grew politically within the Andalusian PSOE, AUPÓ JUANMA MORENO (Pp) to power in his land and designed Salvador Illa’s strategy until he took the Generalitat of Catalonia. Recognized in the ‘Óscar of political communication’ as a consultant of the year in 2024, Sanmartín worked a solid career advising political leaders of different sign. «I do not march with a political idea, but with a person. They do not hire me to vote for them, but for people to vote for them, ”he said, in 2019, after being awarded for his work for the Andalusian PP. Now, he will work with Alberto Núñez Feijóo to win the next elections.

The president of the Government trusted his smell to design the campaign in the elections of July 23, 2023. It was not easy. Pedro Sánchez left several points below the leader of the PP in almost all electoral surveys. Sanmartín articulated a high media and digital content strategy, combining traditional elements with new codes and formats. The president went to all television and Radio programs shaking the fear of Vox, while participating, for example, in the podcast ‘The pija and the quinqui‘, an exclusively digital interview format. «There is a new society and a new voter who are waterproof and indifferent to the marches, rallies and symbols more typical of the cold war and the transition than of the 21st century. The new voters use new codes and format, ”he explained on their social networks. Sanchez did not win the elections, but formed a government. And the rest is history.

Also under the mantle of the PSOE, Aleix Sanmartín pointed a new success less than a year later, piloting the campaign that turned to Salvador Illa In ‘President’ of Catalonia and ended 14 years of independence governments. Many years before, and the result of his socialist inheritance (he was part of the Socialist Youth), he collaborated in the re -election of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero as president of the Government by the then Minister of Foreign Affairs and Socialist Deputy for Córdoba, Miguel Angel Moratinos, to whom he attributes part of his professional success: «Working with Moratinos in Campaign and in the government was one of the best experiences of my life. He also advised the socialist barons Guillermo Fernández Vara and Ximo Puig.

Bachelor of Political Science and Sociology from the University of Granada, Master in Public Opinion Studies and Specialist in Communication and Political Management from the Complutense of Madrid, Sanmartín has a long career in Latin America, working in presidential campaigns in Mexico, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Panama, Uruguay, El Salvador, Honduras. Advised, among others, the former Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador; to the former president of Panama Ricardo Martinelli; to the former president of Uruguay Tabaré Vázquez or, in one of his last works, to the Uruguayan senator and presidential candidate Andrés Ojeda.









Change in Andalusia

However, it was the campaign that augured power to Juanma Moreno In Andalusia that consolidated Aleix Sanmartín as one of the most reputed and requested political consultants in Spain. If in his first professional steps he tanned in the quarry of the Andalusian PSOE, in 2018 he designed the PP campaign in his homeland. «Before, I only worked with left -wing politicians. Now, I try to work with politicians that I respect from the ethical point of view. That is not always easy, ”he said in an interview in the ‘Diario de Córdoba’. In those elections, Juanma Moreno turned the surveys and, despite reaping modest results (obtained 300,000 less compared to the previous elections), the sum with Citizens and Vox snatched the government from the PSOE after 36 years of uninterrupted power.

The campaign of change in Andalusia earned him the definition of “specialist in winning impossible elections,” as he highlights in his social networks. From the hand of the PP, he helped Juanma Moreno in his re -election in 2022, when he revalidated his position with the absolute majority, and advised the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras. Now, he will assume the challenge of evicting Pedro Sánchez from the government’s presidency in 2027, where he opened four years before.

Aleix Sanmartín is an expert in electoral analysis, data control and application of artificial intelligence to political communication and campaign design. That is the commitment of the PP of Feijóo to reach the Moncloa Palace in the next appointment with the polls. The new PP consultant will work in coordination with the Department of Electoral Analysis led by the Vice -Secretary Elías Bendodowith which he already worked in Juanma Moreno’s campaign.