The Barça handball right winger Aleix Gómez signed his renewal this Monday until June 30, 2029. In this way, the man from Sabadell extends his relationship with the Barça club for three more seasons, since his previous agreement lasted until June 2026.

The Catalan once again expands his commitment to the Blaugrana entity, with which in 2021 he closed the longest contract in Europe, consolidating himself as one of the club’s big bets.

Aleix Gómez joined the Barça training teams in the 2009-10 campaign, from OAR Gràcia in Sabadell, when he was only 12 years old, and has gone through all the Barça categories until he became one of the leaders of the first team.

At the moment, the 27-year-old Catalan is recovering from a bruise on his left shoulder suffered on November 21 in the victory against Nantes (36-30), physical problems that have caused him to miss the last three meetings. The absence of one of the European champion’s top offensive references joins those of Jaime Gallego and Pol Valera (long-term injuries) and the recent ones of Dika Mem, Luís Frade and Domen Makuc.

Currently, Aleix is ​​the team’s second top scorer in the Asobal League (43 goals), although with two fewer games than the first, Melvyn Richardson (49). Furthermore, the man from Sabadell is the Barça top scorer in the Champions League (39). Throughout his 198 games in the domestic competition he has scored 742 goals and ten consecutive titles.

The right winger is also the top scorer in the history of the Champions League Final Four, with 74 goals scored so far in Cologne. He was especially decisive in achieving the eleventh Champions League in the 2021-22 season, with 22 goals between the semifinal and the final. It was the second of the three continental titles that he has won (2020-21, 2021-22 and 2023-24).

Aleix Gómez’s record is also full of successes with the Spanish team, including two Olympic bronzes (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024), a world bronze (2021) and a gold (2020) and a European silver (2022).

