Ups and downs

2023 was a rather up-and-down year, in terms of performance on the track, however Aleix Espargarò. Compared to the previous championship, the Aprilia 'captain' won more (two successes compared to one in 2022) but was less consistent, slipping in the final championship standings from fourth to sixth position. It is certainly not difficult to identify the best moment of the year for the Spaniard home racein Barcelona, ​​signed a splendid double, winning both the Sprint and the GP.

A special moment

Talking to the site Speedweek.comEspargarò underlined how that race left an impression on him above all the hug with his father in the parc ferméat the end of a truly special weekend: “He was crying and when I hugged him he said to me: '20 years have passed between your first race here and this victory in the top-class. You never gave up. I am very proud of you'. I think he was even more proud of my journey than of my victory“.

“My brother Pol, for example, was already fighting for victories in his second year – continued Aleix – for me it was different. It took a long time. I had difficult moments and it wasn't easy to keep believing. That's why he was very happy“. At the beginning of the year though the Aprilia representative had seriously considered the possibility of hanging up his helmet at the end of the championship, as his brother Pol later did.

Running while having fun

“Nothing was good enough for me – explained Espargarò – on Friday I was the fastest and I wasn't happy. I came fifth in a race and I wasn't happy. But you have to have fun. For various reasons I wasn't having fun anymore, and having fun is very important“. A feeling that #41 now seems to have left behind: “I'm proud of how I managed to improve my style, to be fast on all tracks and to find an increasingly better set-up. I'm still discovering new things and that's great at my age“. 'Retirement' can wait