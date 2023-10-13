Aleix Espargarò winks at Honda

‘Mes que un equipo’. This could be the similar slogan relating to the Honda HRC, paraphrasing that of the Futbol Club Barcelona ‘This is a club’literally “More/beyond (than) a team”. Comparing the Honda HRC to the Blaugrana is Aleix Espargarò: “Honda is like Barcelona – his words to the microphones of DAZN Spain – all the drivers want to go there just as all the footballers want to go to Barcelona. Even if this team has recently had problems just like Honda has now, that doesn’t mean the players have stopped wanting to go there.”

Aleix’s brother, Pol, rode in 2021-2022 for Honda HRC. The 2013 Moto2 champion had just ‘completed’ KTM’s ‘training’ journey, taking it to the top of MotoGP, but as Aleix explained you can’t refuse a call from Honda HRC. “What if they contacted me? No – added Aleix Espargarò – they didn’t even contact my agent. Would I go there? It depends, everything must be analyzed in this life, why not.”

According to rumors among the riders tested by Honda HRC there would have been Maverick Viñales who at the beginning of the season did not consider Honda as a possible destination after having already experienced what it means to work with a Japanese manufacturer that is ‘slow’ in making changes at a technical level like Yamaha.

Vinales, however, showed himself to be more optimistic on the eve of the Mandalika weekend, without however denying his loyalty to Aprilia: “If you ask any rider, Honda is a team where everyone wants to go. Maybe I’m not in top shape right now, but five years ago any pilot would have gone with his eyes closedhas charm and is a great manufacturer, but Aprilia has given me the opportunity to express myself at a high level again and I have a commitment with them.”