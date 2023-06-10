Aleix Espargarò can’t rest

“The biggest bullshit of my career”. It doesn’t revolve around it too much Aleix Espargarò in admitting that he made a big deal. In fact, the Aprilia rider took part in free practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello showing severe pain in his right leg, especially in the heel. The Catalan injured it when he fell on his bicycle: “I was talking on my cellphone, whatsapp, spotify and I fell off my bike during training – the confession of Aleix Espargarò reported by the Spanish newspaper Brand – I apologized to the team three times and I will try to do everything to remedy this serious mistake and be in a position to race properly on Sunday”.

Worst fracture pain of 2022

“My right heel hurts like hellmuch more than when I broke my bone at Silverstone – added Aleix – Dr Charte says it is because the soft parts of the bones are full of blood and it is difficult to act on the bruises that have formed”. Unlike Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargarò has already gained direct access to Q2 by snatching the ninth fastest time in the combined time standings on this Friday of free practice. Certainly good news for Aleix who will be able to sip his efforts tomorrow between Q2 and Sprint: “In right-handers, the only way to do them is to put my toe on the footpeg and I can’t brake. If I brake, when I put my foot down, when I turn, I see stars. I can just leave my foot there and use the front brake. The fastest lap came out like this, but I lose time by not using the rear brake”explained Espargarò.

The words of Maverick Vinales

He will have to go through Q1 instead Maverick Vinaleswho was – like everyone else – betrayed by the yellow flag in the final of FP2 where he also pulled Marc Marquez who chose the Aprilia rider as the good ‘hook’ to set a time that allowed him to get the eighth time overall.

Vinales declares himself calm: “We can certainly improve but I’m not worried. I feel good, in the end we missed Q2 by a hair, after having many problems with chattering in the fast lap attempts. I didn’t find the right feeling with the tyre, but if with these problems we missed a few thousandths of a second for the top-10 and we’re 4 tenths from pole, I have to stay calm. We have every opportunity to correct the trend and do a good job tomorrow.”