It is no mystery that Aleix Espargarò and Fabio Quartararo are excellent friends and that they meet, as good neighbors, even away from the race weekends. As proof of the solid bond between the two, the Assen accident – with the Frenchman who sent the Spaniard off the track and ruined the race – did not undermine the relations between the two MotoGP riders. And therefore it is not surprising that, once mathematically out of the world championship fight, Espargarò cheers for the Yamaha rider in the world championship duel with Bagnaia’s Ducati. Quartararo’s is clearly a faint hope, given that in order to triumph he is forced to win and at the same time hope for a 15th position at the finish line or worse than his Italian rival.

“Pecco and Ducati did an incredible job“, Recognized Aleix Espargarò on Thursday in Valencia, who however pointed out:”But Fabio for me is the rider of the year“, For having resisted the strength of the Reds of Borgo di Panigale, so much so as to bring the contest to the last race. And the Aprilia rider himself must also beware of the Ducati, called to defend third place in the world championship with 1 point ahead of Enea Bastianini and 23 over Jack Miller: “I want to finish third in the league because I think we deserve iteven though we are aware that it will be tough against the Ducatis “. Finally Aleix Espargarò did not at all clarify with Franco Morbidelli, guilty of a too energetic entry on the last lap of Sepang and then sanctioned by the Commissioners: “We haven’t talked to each other yet and I’m not interested in doing so. He keeps collecting penalties and I really don’t understand why they don’t suspend him for a match. In any case, I don’t have to take care of it and as far as I’m concerned I’m happy to be able to stay on my feet in Malaysia, the advantage I have over Bastianini is important ”.