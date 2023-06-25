Wing damaged at the start

First podium of the season for Aleix Espargarò at Assen in the Netherlands. The Aprilia rider finished in fourth place, but Brad Binder being penalized by one position not having respected the track limits on the last lap allowed Espargarò to celebrate the podium at the end of a truly generous race despite damage to the right wing at the start in a contact with Luca Marini immediately after the first corner.

The words of Aleix Espargarò

“In the right-hand corners, especially at 6 and 12, the steering moved a lot – he has declared Aleix Espargarò to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – I was very strong there during the weekend, but today in the race he was moving a lot and I couldn’t get close to Binder. This was a problem because I couldn’t pass him, so my plan in the last part of the race was to stay close to him to put pressure on him and be able to take advantage of him in case of a mistake, and in the end it worked out.”.

“I feel sorry for Brad because a stupid mistake can leave you without a podium – added the Aprilia rider – and so it’s always difficult to accept it, but races are like this, these are rules, but I was glad I believed in it right up to the end because then it paid off. I didn’t notice the wing moving at first. I felt a contact, and luckily there was a brake lever guard otherwise it would have come off. I felt a very strong movement, and I thought it was the full tank, but in reality I saw that it was the wing. I knew that every time I got close to Binder and Bezzecchi I had the pace to stay behind them, but the tire pressure rose and at that point I decided to stay on the second gap and control the distance from Martin. When I saw that I was +0.5 from martin I decided to approach Brad, and in the end it worked”.