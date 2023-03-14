Aleix Espargaro, operation ok

After complaining of pain in his right arm during the MotoGP tests in Portimão, Aleix Espargaro wanted to see clearly, going to the Dexeus clinic in Barcelona, ​​where a muscle fibrosis was found to be treated with an immediate operation. The Aprilia rider went under the knife this morning: the surgery went perfectly and the Spaniard himself testifies to it with a photo intended to reassure the fans.

Espargaro’s words

“Operation completed! I was feeling strong pressure in my forearm, now everything is fine and I’m ready to compete!Espargaro said on Instagram.

The start of the season

Espargaro will now have to work to find 100% condition for the first weekend of the World Championship, which begins on Friday 24 March again at the Portimão circuit. The Spaniard therefore has ten days to recover: not very many, but the MotoGP riders have always been used to quick returns, sometimes unthinkable. What worries the Spaniard most is undoubtedly the competitiveness of Aprilia in relation to that of Ducati: if it is true that the Noale-based manufacturer has taken a step forward, the Desmosedici showed a speed in the first tests that instills great fear in the other teams .