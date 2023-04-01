Just a year ago Aleix Espargaró lived his sweetest moment on top of a MotoGP. After spending more than half his life in a paddock, he finally achieved his desired first World Cup victory, on a day he will never forget at the Termas de Río Hondo circuit. “I didn’t need to review last year’s race because I know it by heart,” he commented on Thursday at an official press conference at the Termas de Río Hondo circuit itself. In 2022 the Spanish rider was the true dominator of the weekend, since he was the fastest since Friday, he took pole position on Saturday and put the icing on the cake on Sunday.

At the moment, the way to start this year’s Grand Prix seems very similar since Aleix once again dominated the first day of practice this Friday, achieving the best time in the second session, when he was fastest. And despite everything, the Catalan did not even want to talk about his favorite status when he got off his Aprilia. “We are not because it is only a Friday and although we are fast, very fast, if we do not do a good time trial on Saturday it is worthless,” he asserted. In Portugal I also did the fastest lap in the race with the track record and it did not help me to go from ninth position.

Despite Aleix’s statements, all his rivals considered him the rival to beat in Argentina and even more so after the first day. Although this year a tough competitor has emerged on the other side of the box. And it is that Maverick Viñales put up a battle on the opening day. He overtook the man from Granollers in the first practice of the day and at the end of the day only 162 thousandths separated the two Aprilia teammates. There is no doubt that on the South American track the reference bike is Italian-made, but it is not a Ducati.

Bagnaia complies, Mir and Quartararo disappoint



Without Marc Márquez, convalescing from the operation on the thumb of his right hand that was injured in the fall in Portimao, this Grand Prix will lack one of the four champions of the current MotoGP grid. Of the three present in Argentina, only the current king of the category, Pecco Bagnaia, ended up delivering on the opening day, with the sixth fastest time and surrounded by four other Ducatis, including Jorge Martín from Madrid, seventh.

With the renewed program for the weekend, the objective on Friday is to finish in the top ten in the combined time classification of the two sessions (P1 and P2), where the drivers secure their place in Q2. And both Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo will have to go through the Q1 playoffs by finishing in positions 13 and 14, respectively. The downside is that they couldn’t blame their frames, since in the top ten there were two Hondas, those of Nakagami and Álex Rins, and a Yamaha, that of Franco Morbidelli.

The one who was again on the limit of entering directly into Q2 was Álex Márquez, who, like a week ago in Portugal, finished eleventh in the first practice sessions this Friday. With this he will also participate in Q1 on a Saturday that will have its highlight in the ‘sprint’ race that closes the day and that will be held from 20:00 in Spanish peninsular time.