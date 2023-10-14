Aleix’s mess

Yet another missed opportunity of the 2023 season of Aleix Espargarò she arrived in Mandalika’s Sprint. The Spaniard from Aprilia started from the front row, in second position, but was literally thrown away during the seventh lap, when in an attempt to overtake Brad Binder’s KTM he slipped to the ground, also taking the innocent South African with him. A blue pencil mistake, which came while the pair were battling for fifth place.

“First of all I apologize to Brad and his entire team – declared Espargarò to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGPafter apologizing personally at the end of the race to Binder and the entire KTM garage – I’m really sorry, but I couldn’t do anything differently. To overtake here you have to use a not very clean line and my steering closed. I didn’t start well and I hope to do better tomorrow, because even if you have a good pace you still have to start well, because otherwise you have to recover and take risks to overtake. Sometimes it goes well, like Jorge did, but in other cases it ends badly like it happened to me today“.

Wasted opportunity, but there’s still Sunday

Looking ahead to Sunday however, Aleix appeared confident despite today’s knockout: “I see myself better in the long race – commented – in practice this morning with the soft rear I did ‘31.1, which is a really strong lap, so I think tomorrow will be a good race. Here, however, you see yourself well but then there is Ducati which improves a lot. Marini and Bezzecchi were impressive with their pace, especially given the fact that they are not in good shape physically, and Martin was also very fast“, acknowledged #41.

“I think the second part of tomorrow’s race will be good for Aprilia – added Aleix Espargarò – given that we have lower rear tire wear. Physically I’m fine and we hope to do better tomorrow. For me today was a missed opportunity: I fell, the bike had crooked handlebars and was without a wing. At that point I decided to stop because everyone was far away and we were also struggling with the engines, so it was better to save him. However, it is a missed opportunity because we had enough speed to be able to fight for the victory. But the mistake was mine and we’ll see if I can improve tomorrow“.