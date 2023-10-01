Return to top-5

Fifth at the finish line, beaten only by the three title contenders, all riding Ducati, and by Marc Marquez. This was the final result of the Japanese GP for Aleix Espargarò, who managed to close his best weekend in Motegi since the Sprint-GP double achieved in Barcelona at the beginning of September. A race, the Japanese one, mainly conditioned by bad weather. The rain appeared immediately before the start of the race, forcing the top riders to change bikes at the start of the first lap, and then worsened during the Grand Prix, leading the race commissioners to wave the red flag after 12 laps.

The attempt to resume racing after a twenty minute stop was frustrated by the intensification of the downpour and so the positions remained frozen. “I am satisfied – Espargarò declared to Sky Sport MotoGP at the end of the day – I started very confident in myself because I knew I had the soft rear, while other riders had the medium. When the bike change was made, the team and I knew that it rains a lot here and that we could fight for it. This is always a risky choice, but it can pay off. When it started raining hard the tire got very hot and I told myself I would have to retire if it stopped raining“.

After losing a few positions, Espargarò was attempting a comeback. However, the red flag stopped his ambitions to get closer to the podium. “The red flag was a shame because I was starting to go faster – highlighted the Spaniard from Aprilia – but in any case it was the right choice, because you couldn’t see anything anymore and there was aquaplaning. So in the end fifth place is positive“.

Even at a strategy level, the Catalan driver believes that he and the Noale team have nothing to complain about: “We knew that it rains a lot here in bad weather, so I chose to play with the soft. We would have been the strongest if it hadn’t increased the rain level. The others had no traction with the average, while I did better. It was a great opportunity, but when you play it anything can happen. At the start of the race I wanted to see what the others were doing, which is why I didn’t enter the pit lane first and decided to let someone pass. When I changed the bike I went slower with the soft, so as not to overheat it, but no one passed me. So every now and then I looked back because I didn’t understand why they didn’t pass me.”he concluded.