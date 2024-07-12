2025 in Honda

This year’s summer break has a special flavour for Aleix Espargarowho had already announced the signing of the contract with the German Grand Prix before the Honda for the role of test driver starting next season. A piece of news that in the weeks preceding the Sachsenring weekend seemed close to being made official, even more so after the Spanish rider’s intention to continue his experience away from Noale.

The next goals

Thinking about his future, Espargarò explained the main reasons that pushed him to accept the offer from the Golden Wing, even more so after the recent statements by his brother Pol who had underlined the importance of a test driver: “This is why I signed a contract as a test pilot – he specified in an interview reported by speedweek.com – It’s a good opportunity and I feel honored to be able to support HRC. I had some discussions with Honda management in Japan and they expressed their absolute trust in me. This was one of the reasons that strengthened my decision. I don’t want to influence the team only from a technical point of view, but of course I want to increase the performance level of the bike, just like I have done in the last eight years at Aprilia. I also want to be a team player who works with the riders and who is often in the garage during the races. I don’t just want to give a technical contribution, but also a human one.“.

A mission that obviously adds to that of bringing Honda back to high levels, currently in a crisis of results: “Imagine how difficult it must be for a team like HRC at this time. – he added – a while ago they were winning every weekend and now they find themselves finishing outside the points every weekend. It’s an emotional shock! Or Joan Mir, who is world champion but barely seems able to finish races.”

Today in Aprilia

This is the future that awaits Espargarò, who however did not want to forget his present in Aprilia, even if his feeling with the Venetian manufacturer has undergone a drastic change: “This is the best box we have in the paddock, but I feel my work in Aprilia is done“.