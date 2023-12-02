The connection with Pol

The 2023 MotoGP vintage has been bittersweet to experience Aleix Espargarò. The Spanish Aprilia centaur managed to conquer two victories in the season, but he dropped in the general championship ranking from fourth position obtained at the end of 2022 to sixth this year, collecting a total of six points less despite the presence of the Sprint races. Furthermore, on an emotional level, the last race of the year was not easy for the #41, who had to greet his brother Pol Espargaròwho retired from the MotoGP after the Valencia round.

Aleix himself was the protagonist of one nice interview given to the microphones of the official MotoGP channel. In this context the Spaniard from Granolleres was asked to associate one of his thoughts with a specific word that was proposed to him. Some interesting considerations arose from this, starting precisely from the reasoning on Pol, defined by Aleix as “more than a brother”. Not a single one was missing reference to cyclingor, a sport that the Aprilia rider practices with great dedication, particularly in the streets surrounding his home in Andorra, and which he has defined as “my life“.

Rossi synonymous with victory

The most intriguing answers, however, were inevitably those that concerned his experience in the top class. Espargarò associated the same word MotoGP with Aprilia, the manufacturer for which he has been racing for seven seasons now and which he has dragged with commitment and dedication from the bottom of the grid to its current role as the second-third force in the championship, behind Ducati. The pride for what he had achieved in his career was tangible when the deadline appeared “underdog” (underdog, in English) that Espargarò associated with himself: “I’m an underdog“, he remarked.

His best memory, however, is linked to his last victory, the one which came in this year’s Catalan GP, ​​while on an ’emotional’ level his thoughts were for the new vice-world champion of the top class, Jorge Martin, indicated by Aleix as his “best friend“. However, the Italian fans will certainly have been pleased with the latest ‘association’ made by Espargarò, which he has tied the term “victory” to the last centaur of our country who, before Bagnaia, had climbed to the top of the world: “Valentino Rossi”.