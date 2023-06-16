Complex Sachsenring for Aprilia

Definitely chaotic Friday in the first two sessions free practice for the German Grand Prix, as demonstrated by the numerous mistakes made by the pilots during the day. Crashes that didn’t even spare the two Spanish Aprilia riders. Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargarò, who fortunately did not suffer physical consequences. Good news especially for Espargarò, who is still struggling with pain in his right heel after the bike crash that took place last weekend at Mugello, and enriched by the result on the track.

Ups and downs

Precisely in the final minutes of FP2, the Spanish driver managed to record a lap that earned him the third place overall in the combined time classification, accessing directly tomorrow’s Q2 behind Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin. More unfortunate is Viñales, ‘blocked’ several times by yellow flags and rain, as well as by the aforementioned crash: three factors that prevented the number 12 from going beyond the sixteenth position. In this way, the 28-year-old will therefore have to fight for access to Q2.

Espargarò surprised by himself

So two-sided free practice for Aprilia, with Espargarò describing this complex day as follows: “When, after the red flag, I realized I couldn’t use other new tires for the time attack, I almost gave up – commented – instead in the last lap I gave my all, scoring a time that surprised even me! It was essential, we saw how important qualifying is and direct access to Q2 is the first goal achieved. I’m not in such good shape on the pace, but it’s also true that today, partly due to the track conditions and partly so as not to tire my feet, I didn’t lap very much. We’ll work on it tomorrow.”

Disappointed Vinales

In a completely different mood Viñales, who does not lose confidence in view of tomorrow’s qualifying, scheduled from 10:50: “Honestly I was hoping to be able to go straight to Q2 – he has declared – today we worked quite well and I felt comfortable with the bike. Unfortunately, however, I was unable to find the right feeling with the first two sets of soft tyres. When I mounted the third set, the grip level at the rear suddenly increased and this caused me to crash. We will try to better analyze what happened, because in general I feel ready for tomorrow’s qualifying. we have a good chance of recovering and hitting Q2“.