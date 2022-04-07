The first career success in the World Championship for Aleix Espargarò at Termas de Rio Hondo went to coincide not only with the first victory in the premier class of theAprilia, but also with the conquest of the leadership in the drivers’ championship after three races by the Spaniard. The 32-year-old Catalan is thus in an unprecedented position in his career and does not seem to really want to stop, as he made it clear in the comments on the sidelines of the Argentine Grand Prix. This weekend the MotoGP is busy on the American track in Austin, a track on which Espargarò can only boast a fifth place in 2016, when he still wore the colors of Suzuki. The Iberian centaur was among the protagonists of the traditional Press conference Thursday of the Grand Prix of the Americas, his statements below.

Argentina. “It is strange to feel that we are first in the standings. I am happy with these days, I am happy and confident. Now I know I can win, it won’t be an easy weekend for me because I had a lot of problems here last year. With the new asphalt and the new bike we will go better. I can’t wait to find out how I will fare. I am very happy to have won, but I am happy that in the first 3 races we have shown what we are capable of. I also overtook Martin on the straight, a sign that Aprilia is improving a lot. It will perhaps be easier in the next races, but I like challenges. They seem to have done a great job with the asphalt, much better than in the past. We will discover the grip, it looks like it will be a fun and exciting weekend. I have never been so relaxed in my career. Winning is possible and I will try to do it again, and to take home as many points as possible. I have no more pressure than before. “

The return of Marquez. “Marc is one of the best in history, especially here in America. There are so many rivals here, I am personally happy for him that he is back. Considering what has happened to him over the past year, it’s not easy. Having him with us is nice, with him on the track it will be even more difficult. He has won many world championships and can win the title, he is not far away and the season is long and he is one of the strongest drivers. “

The future. “I am proud of what we have achieved with Aprilia, especially with this ranking. For the future we do not know what will happen, I would like to continue for a couple of seasons. I hope Aprilia will enhance the contribution I have made over the years. “

Statements issued to Sky Italia. “Before Saturday I realized I had a competitive package like never before in my career. In Argentina I immediately understood that I was fast from the first laps, which is why I was calm. The bike is fast this year, I think it’s the right year. I would like to do another two years with Aprilia. I have suffered and struggled to get here, I think I deserve this moment and that they offer me a suitable contract. I am calm, relaxed and happy, a new feeling. The RS-GP is the continuity of my body, it does what I want, it’s my bike. And I have a feeling that this is the bike that has improved the most over the winter. They said that the possibility of developing during Covid had favored us but this winter our opponents were also able to work. And our level shows. It was not an obsession to win because I am a very lucky boy, I dreamed of starting a beautiful family and then work and passion, I ride a bike, I’m happy, a victory doesn’t change anything, but it gives me confidence in myself “.