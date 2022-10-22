It is frankly difficult for Aleix Espargaró Villà to proclaim himself MotoGP world champion, but he does not give up. This Sunday, during the Malaysian GP (09:00 a.m., DAZN), the Aprilia benchmark needs to stay ahead of Pecco Bagnaia, the World Championship leader, to maintain mathematical chances for the title at the last Grand Prix of the season in Valencia. He starts tenth on the grid, just behind the Italian from Ducati and ahead of Fabio Quartararo, twelfth in a day of tension and several crashes for all the candidates. Sepang is not just any race for him, as his presence on the grid makes him the sixth rider in history to reach 300 races in the World Championship, the first Spaniard on the list after beating Jorge Lorenzo (297) and Dani Pedrosa (296).

“Being here is the dream of all the kids who like motorcycles. Staying here for so many years is very difficult. I’ve seen the names of the five that are ahead of me and it’s incredible”, explains the man from Granollers, in full personal and sporting terms at 33 years old. He arrived at the traveling MotoGP show when he was 15 years old, but he knew how to take advantage of the opportunities that came to him in small drops to gain a foothold on the grid and consolidate himself, over the years, as a benchmark and friend of many of his colleagues in the profession.

Pilot Total 500cc / MotoGP 250cc / Moto2 125cc / Moto3 valentino rossi 432 372 30 30 Andrea Dovizioso 346 248 49 49 Loris Capirossi 328 217 84 27 Simone Corsy 319 224 95 Tom Luthi 318 18 233 67 Aleix Espargaro 300 216 61 23

Aleix’s season has been, precisely, the best of his professional career. In the Argentine GP, fourth round of the event and number 200 for him in MotoGP, he achieved his first and only World Cup victory. There he shed tears of joy and recalled that it was not always easy, that he was close to opting for his retirement in 2018. “From a very young age my dream was this, my life was always linked to MotoGP. But he was very clear that the priority was to be happy. And since my children were born, what has cost me the most in my job is being on the road. If you have to be away from them, it has to be worth it. If you’re not happy, none of that makes sense, ”he recalled in an interview with EL PAÍS.

Espargaró made his debut in 2004 during the Valencia GP in 125cc just after becoming champion of Spain in the same category. In his nineteenth season around the world, he boasts his only victory, nine podiums, four poles and two fastest laps, but maintains the best classification of his life. At 27 points behind the leader Bagnaia, and with the current champion Quartararo in between, he knows that he needs a miracle, but he intends to look for it. “The objective is to stop Pecco’s feet, I want to extend the resolution to Valencia”, he warns. Despite the added pressure and attention that his championship aspirations have brought, he remains relaxed and smiling in all of his interactions. He claims to be the happiest person in the world, and those who know him explain that, thanks to his surroundings, his wife

Laura and the twins, Max and Mia, the pilot has been able to find balance in his life. Before he met his wife, he would come home from a bad performance and sink into frustration; he now he returns and recharges energies with an environment that supports him unconditionally. His home and the mountains of Andorra for cycling – “you are there alone, there are no excuses” – are his refuge from the hustle and bustle of the World Cup.

Despite the stir generated, something that has not changed in Aleix either is his frankness. Throughout the year he has recognized his mistakes, but he has also pointed out those of his team: “I was a bit critical of our performance after the last few races and it seems that for Aprilia I was too hard. It is a constructive criticism, we can learn from it and improve to achieve the title, to be at the level of Pecco and Ducati”. In Malaysia, the Italian technicians came to the circuit somewhat upset with a guy they actually love. He bet on them when nobody wanted to drive for the brand, and he has put all his efforts on the asphalt to go from the bottom of the standings in 2017 to aspire to the title in five years. “He is our captain, he has brought Aprilia here. In an army he would have been at least the colonel ”, praises Massimo Rivola, the sports director of the Noale brand. Despite the criticism, Espargaró remains convinced: “I believe in this team and I think that next year we can fight for the title again.”

First, it remains to exhaust all the possibilities this Sunday, with the suitors far behind in a classification dominated by Jorge Martín, a Martian this Saturday and the first rider to drop from 1.58 on the long Malaysian track with his satellite Ducati. In the front row he will be accompanied by Enea Bastianini and a miraculous Marc Márquez, capable of lifting a Honda that only runs with him on top. To become champion in Sepang, Bagnaia needs to come back and get 11 points from Quartararo, as well as not giving up more than two to Espargaró.

