Keep dividing the Agostini Prize for the first time established by Dorna in 2022 to reward the best overtaking staged in MotoGP. The Bergamo legend had been invited to the Valencia Gala to deliver the prize, but a diplomatic incident occurred during the party that saw him called on stage to reward the winner, not the world championship record holder, but an influencer.

The Agostini Prize was awarded to Fabio Quartararo for overtaking Jack Miller in the Austrian Grand Prix where the Yamaha rider was able to surprise the Australian in the change of direction obtained from the new chicane that breaks the acceleration from the Castrol corner to the Remus hairpin. Among the candidates could not miss a real feat, namely the double overtaking of Aleix Espargarò at the last braking point of the Dutch Grand Prix at the famous chicane that characterizes the T4 of the Assen circuit.

The Aprilia rider, forced to make a furious comeback after being sent into the gravel by Fabio Quartararo, stabbed surgical Brad Binder and Jack Miller conquering the final fourth place, a maneuver in front of which the South African of KTM metaphorically “Taken off the hat”. Aleix Espargarò on Twitter in response to a fan he pointed out that from his point of view it was a real theft that that overtaking did not win the Agostini Award.

“That race was brutal, for me the best of my sporting career. And I know if I said it was unfair that that overtaking didn’t win the best of the year award they would tell me I’m a fool, but I don’t give a damn what they say, what theft that wasn’t the best“the tweet of the Aprilia rider who objectively claims the Award, without detracting from Quartararo’s prowess in Austria.

