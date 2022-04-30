Ducati, Yamaha Aprilia: this is the front row of the Spanish Grand Prix of the MotoGP class which will see a revived Francesco Bagnaia in pole position, who preceded Fabio Quartararo and the solid Aleix Espargarò, still in front with the Aprilia RS-GP with which he occupies the third position in the rider standings, three points behind the reigning champion and by Alex Rins, who will have to recover from 14th position on the starting grid tomorrow.

Everyone is expecting a duel between Bagnaia and Quartararo tomorrow in the race, with the Yamaha rider slightly favored in light of the race pace shown throughout the weekend and especially in the fourth free practice session. Aleix Espargarò, however, not part beaten, at all. Confirming third place is not the goal of the Granollers driver.

Aleix Espargarò commented on the Qualifications to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP: “I’m happy, since Friday I felt very good, especially with the medium tire. But every time I put the soft on the rear the bike pushed a lot and I had a lot of chattering. We made some changes in geometry degrees, we added weight to the bike to take away the vibration. It worked. I’m happy. The pace with medium tires is up there with the best. Very close to Fabio’s. The front row today will help us a lot. Today Pecco did a perfect lap, not good, perfect, but with the average he is not much faster than us, so I am confident for tomorrow. Competition? Fabio is the man to beat tomorrow. With medium tires, he was always first yesterday. Today, however, in PL4 we lapped in 37 ″ with a tire that had 20 laps. We are very close to him. He has something more, but we are not far away ”.

According to Aleix Espargarò they will be fundamental the first laps with low grip due to Dunlop tires. High temperatures must also be taken into consideration: “We need to understand tomorrow’s race well. Very hot weather is expected. In the first laps the grip will be low because we will have Dunlop tires after the Moto2 race on which we will have to put the Michelin one. This is why I am very happy with the front row “concluded the Aprilia rider.