Aleix Espargaro gave Aprilia a historic front row, the first in the modern era of MotoGP, having qualified in third position at this weekend’s German Grand Prix. In the race he also dominated in the first two laps, giving a hard time to a reinvigorated Marc Marquez.

When raindrops began to fall in the early stages of the race, the Spaniard admitted that he was not as brave enough as winner Marquez, who was able to push harder, speeding up his time in treacherous conditions and leading the its advantage to over a second.

Espargaro quickly lost the lead, then crossed the line in seventh position, 1.6 seconds from the last step of the podium, occupied by Fabio Quartararo. At the end of the race, the Aprilia rider commented: “I am very angry because I am trying everything. Overall, I’m happy with the weekend performance, of course. But at the end of the race I was really close to Fabio, who finished in third position. Unfortunately, that’s not enough. I want to fight for the podium, but the truth is that we are not ready yet, that’s clear ”.

“We can think about it, talk about it, but we have to work harder – he continues – I have tried everything. In the race I would not say that I was unlucky, because the situation was the same for everyone, but I had a bit of excessive wear at the beginning to follow Marc, at first I was comfortable behind him. Then the rain came and I wasn’t as brave as he was. I had a scare at Turn 8, I almost crashed but I saved it. So I decided to slow down a bit and I lost my options there, because Marc went away ”.

Espargaro says he expected a lot more than seventh in the race at Sachsenring, but acknowledges that his hopes were dashed by the lack of traction compared to the riders around him and this led him to struggle with the rear. However, when Motorsport.com asked him what Aprilia needed to get on the podium he replied: “We will arrive on another type of track where the engine will make a difference. But on Sunday there were no excuses about the engine, it wasn’t the most important thing on this track and I could keep up with Marc without any problems because this track is not demanding in terms of engine power ”.

“But in traction I suffered particularly – he acknowledged – so it’s not just a matter of having a good engine, but of bringing the power to the ground and, I don’t know why, especially in the middle of the corner when the bike is neutral I can’t keep up with the others. They have another control that we do not have in terms of electronics in the center of the curve. It’s like they put the autopilot in the middle of the corner, but I struggle with the rear at every corner. I know it’s MotoGP, I know I have to ride to the limit at all times when I get on the bike, but maybe I don’t do it enough. Stress is very high in all races ”.