Qualifying for the German Grand Prix represents a historic day for Aprilia: for the first time in the history of MotoGP, the Noale manufacturer conquers a front row thanks to the third position of Aleix Espargaro, author of a great time that brought him only two tenths from poleman Johann Zarco.

It is not the first time that the Spaniard has shown the great potential of the RS-GP21 and has managed to exploit its strong points on this track that highlights them. Aprilia had been missing from the front row since 2000, when Jeremy McWilliams took pole at Phillip Island in the then 500cc class. For the Noale team it is therefore a historic result that deserves to be celebrated.

Aleix Espargaro is the top man of the Aprilia project and shows incredible satisfaction at the end of qualifying: “It’s true that it’s only Saturday, it’s just qualifying, but honestly, letting go of the position, get to the Parc Ferme and see the whole my team satisfied and with a big smile made me very, very happy. In my opinion we deserve it, we are doing a good job, we are growing, we are improving and I am very happy for everyone ”.

Surely the excellent result is the result of a track where you don’t need great acceleration, a weak point of the bike, as Espargaro explains: “The RS-GP21 is a very stable bike, certainly the biggest lack we have is power and in on this track the engine is practically never used, you are full throttle only at 10% of the lap, so my bike, especially in the last sector, is very stable and we go strong. But also on other tracks we were close to pole ”.

“In reality we have not done anything too different – he comments speaking of any changes made – on all tracks we are getting closer and closer. I certainly knew that on tracks like this where you don’t use so much power and acceleration, Aprilia is doing very well. The guys did a very good job, braking is one of the best and it pays a lot under braking. With the current level of MotoGP we must be happy, especially for all the Aprilia people who are doing a great job. All of them deserve a big round of applause, this is a small gift and seeing them happy makes me very happy. Tomorrow I hope to fight with the fastest ”.

In light of this historic front row, one thinks that Aleix Espargaro can enter the fight for victory in the race. The Aprilia rider doesn’t know what to expect, remembering how unpredictable this qualifying was: “Zarco made pole, who doesn’t have a great pace, but he did a spectacular lap. Yamaha is suffering, but Fabio is strong. Rins and Oliveira also have a good pace. This track is unknown, it will be very important to get a good start and third position will certainly help. We will see”.