Aleix Espargaró will remember the 2023 British GP all his life. The 34-year-old driver from Granollers, the most experienced and veteran on the grid, made a brilliant comeback from twelfth on the grid to achieve his second career victory. He captain The Aprilia rider knew how to wait for his moment and kept his cool in the wake of champion Pecco Bagnaia, who opened the track from the third lap and once again seemed invincible on the back of the Ducati.

It seemed that Espargaró was hesitating when the rain appeared, but it was nothing more than an exercise for the head to match the beats of a heart that was fired with pulsations. He had more pace, he felt that it was his day, and he just waited to swing the ax on the last lap. He did it on the outside at the tricky Copse corner, just before the fast-paced interlocks of Maggots and Becketts, which passed like a typhoon despite the asphalt conditions. This is how I overtake Pecco. He thus he won the race. The Aprilia got traction out of nowhere on an ice track, conditioned by rain that, drop by drop, complicated the work of the riders and urged them to take risks to cover themselves with glory.

“This is the host, what a run he has made, my goodness!” said Antonio Jiménez, Espargaró’s technical chief, as he ran towards the parc fermé with the pilot’s family. In his previous and only victory in a two-decade World Cup career that began as a 15-year-old wuss, at the 2022 Argentine GP, neither his wife Laura nor the twins Max and Mía traveled with him to the circuit, as is their custom. . Yes, all three were there this Sunday. This rounded off the victory at Silverstone even more. “I was very excited, and on top of that my son had asked me to take the lead so he could see me on TV,” the winner commented with a smile.

“It has been crazy. In the first lap I felt very good, invincible. When it started to rain I preferred to remain calm and stay behind Pecco”, she explained when reviewing the development of a race with two very different phases. The first part of the test was an exhibition by Bagnaia, again stronger than the rest in rhythm, unleashed with open air in front. Behind him, his compatriot Marco Bezzecchi was the only one who dared to follow closely and ended up going to the gravel on the sixth lap. There it seemed that the number one was going to ride alone, but Aleix moved up the positions and found himself second and very comfortable with an Aprilia full of novelties when the course resumed after the summer break.

He intended to overtake him by pace, but the raindrops encouraged him to be cautious. “The last few laps have been dramatic, others were following us and the bike started to slip. It has been amazing”, acknowledged the winner. The sparkling rain appeared eight laps from the end and began to complicate the track, slowing down at the head and compacting the front group, where Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, two specialists on wet asphalt, were growing in the face of Bagnaia’s doubts and the Official Aprilia. There were several give and take between Aleix, his teammate Maverick Viñales and the South African from KTM, but finally the man from Granollers knew how to maintain his preferential position to attack the victory. He disconnected his head and returned to throw his heart, thus culminating a great comeback with a stratospheric overtaking to close the return from the holidays with the best taste in his mouth.

Marc Márquez falls again

Neither the chip change nor prudence prevented Marc Márquez from running out of points again on another Sunday. At the moment, in 2023 he has not managed to finish any long race, and there are already nine between falls and disabling injuries. A contact with Enea Bastianini sent the eight-time world champion to the ground on lap 15, and there ended another weekend to forget. He wanted to just score, and he didn’t even get that. His brother Álex, winner in the ‘sprint’, withdrew from the long test due to a broken gearbox when he was fourth and Jorge Martín, second classified in the World Championship, 41 points behind the leader Bagnaia, was sixth after suffering a touch on the start that left him in 21st place and forced him to come back to save the ballot.

In a weekend of joy for the family, Pol Espargaró completed his return to competition after his serious accident in the opening race of the World Championship with a twelfth position that tastes like glory.

