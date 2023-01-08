“It looks like I’ve done well this year.” Words that children usually pronounce when they open the Befana stocking and find no coal but only sweets, and which in this case were instead uttered by Aleix Espargaro which through its official social channels has announced that it has purchased a new supercar. It is a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, with which the official rider of the Aprilia team in MotoGP has decided to replenish his collection of racing cars on four wheels. The car cost the Spaniard over 150,000 euros.

In addition to having published a photo that portrays him in front of his new Porsche alongside his son Max, Espargaro has released a video that immortalizes little Mia, his other daughter, pressing the gas pedal (the car was clearly in neutral) at to such an extent as to do roar the powerful 4.0-liter 6-cylinder, 6-throttle valve single-throttle naturally aspirated boxer engine, derived directly from the 911 GT3 R and the 911 RSR. A pure sound with a racing character, which on the road translates into a maximum power of 500 HP and a torque of 450 Nm. We remind you that Porsche offers a PDK dual clutch gearbox 7-speed with new PDK selector lever, the look of which is reminiscent of a manual gear lever for short, sporty gear changes. In short, a not bad Epiphany gift for Espargaro.