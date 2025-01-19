Alpine Skiing
The Catalan gave a performance in the first race, with more than a second advantage over his immediate pursuer
Spain is once again bathed in gold at the Turin Universiade after Aleix Aubert won big on the last day in the giant slalom, a victory that adds to the one Ander Mintegui achieved in the …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Aleix #Aubert #wins #giant #adds #Spains #gold #Universiade
Leave a Reply