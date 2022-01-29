Aleida Nunez The 41-year-old is unleashed on social networks, because apparently she has a very full work schedule, since she has been seen very active in her stories where she appeared in the most recent one with a black latex suit with which you can see a figure of heart attack.

And it is that now that everyone knows about her relationship with the businessman Bubba Saulsbury, the Mexican actress decided to become much more flirtatious for her new conquest, who assures that they still know each other, because things are slow according to Aleida Núñez who is He looks very focused.

Returning with the artist’s black latex outfit, it was apparently for a photo shoot, although it is not known if it was for the telenovela Corazón Guerrero or for some new personal release that she has been preparing in recent months, the point is that She looks very flirtatious as always.

For those who do not know, modeling is something that this woman dominates to the maximum, who has been in charge of using the best poses to entertain her public, she also has a very beautiful face which is exempt from cosmetic surgeries compared to that of other artists, but in his case it looks very natural.

In addition, the public was waiting for her return to the small screen again, because for a few years she had not been seen in a melodrama and now that we will see her in this production, everyone wants to know what role she will play in the plot.

Returning a little with her love situation, much has been said about the relationship that the brunette has, since the haters have caught her as interested, but Aleida Núñez immediately covered mouths saying that what matters least to her is criticism, since she claimed to be happy right now and will continue to enjoy as things unfold.

It is worth mentioning that the American businessman is older than her because he is 51 years old, so we could remember that he had a similar relationship in the past with the soap opera actor Juan Ferrara when he was just a young girl.

