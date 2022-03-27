The one who dresses in yellow, trusts in her beauty. This saying fits the Mexican actress like a glove Aleida Nunez. In her recent posts on Instagram, we have seen her wearing garments of this color, which conveys joy, vitality, intelligence, light and a feeling of being a focused person, qualities of this beautiful 41-year-old woman from Lagos de Moreno. , Jalisco.

The also singer and businesswoman, caused many sighs among her fans, by publishing a series of photographs and videos wearing a tiny yellow bathing suitwearing his spectacular bodywhich causes the envy of the Goddesses of Olympus.

Aleida Núñez posed in the most flirtatious and daring on camera, from inside a jacuzzi that she has in the patio of her house in Mexico City, showing her abdomen of steel and her curves of temptation.

Her followers were amazed at her waste of beauty and sensuality, receiving compliments such as “divine”, “incredible, the most beautiful woman I have ever seen”, “a true Goddess”, “what a great body”, “beautiful woman”, “you are a monument of female, your matchless beauty outshines the heart”, “you look spectacular” and more.

As an actress, Aleida Nunez He has participated in melodramas such as “Salomé”, “La fea más bella”, “Until the end of the world” and “La mexicana y el güero”. It should be mentioned that form part of the cast of the new Televisa telenovela, “Corazón Guerrero”where she gives life to the character of “Selena”.

In his facet as a singer he has made several collaborations, among them “Mi cucu” with La Original Sonora Dinamita by Lucho Argaín and Xiu García. As a businesswoman, she launched her line of butt lifter leggings and jeans called “Sensuale an jeans”.

In the sentimental field, a few months ago Aleida Núñez had a love affair with a millionaire oilman named Bubba Saulsbury, originally from Odessa, Texas, United States. According to the actress, their romance ended, since the distance did not play in their favor.

“The fact that he is in Texas and I am here (in Mexico), the truth is there are many things that at the time one would like to share, more closely, so many emotions of happiness or sadness,” he said in a meeting with reporters from shows.

However, the reason for their breakup would be another: the hunting of wild animals! According to TVNotas magazine, when Aleida found out about Bubba Saulsbury’s hobby, she was shocked. “She couldn’t believe that the same affectionate man who pampered her so much told her that he enjoyed killing animals and that he was proud. Obviously, he told her that she couldn’t have a relationship with such a person and gave her a choice: either her or her. hunting”.

Bubba, who in social networks was called “Aleida Núñez’s sugar daddy”, allegedly told him that he would not stop killing animals, since it was a family sport that he had practiced since he was a teenager. Given this, the actress she “told him that she no longer wanted to see him again and she thundered him.”