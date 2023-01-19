The organization ofALE comics announced the dates of this year’s edition of the Alessandria fair. L’ALEcomics 2023the ninth edition of the event, will be held the next 2 and 3 September at the Citadel of Alexandria. Below is the press release shared by the organizers.

PRESS RELEASE #23.01.16 There’s a wind of novelty at ALEcomics and it’s a cold wind coming from the lands of the North!

Waiting to discover the contents of the next edition, we officialize the dates of ALEcomics 2023:

the ninth edition of the festival awaits you on 2 and 3 September within the green walls of the Citadel of Alessandria!

Source: ALEcomics press office