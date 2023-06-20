L’ALEcomics Cultural Association has unveiled the official artwork of ALEcomics 2023to be held on 2 and 3 September. The poster was created by the artist Michael Espositowho has previously collaborated with companies such as CD Project Redand sees theBlack manmascot of the event, reinterpreted in a Norse key.

ALEcomics 2023: unveiled the poster of the ninth edition We officially present the #ALEcomics2023 manifesto, masterfully illustrated by Michele Esposito (@michele_esposito_art)! Valhalla is calling The poster of the ninth edition of ALEcomics is a tribute to the myths of the north and Norse folklore. The Black Man, mascot of the festival, is here reinterpreted in a Viking key accompanied by 2 ghostly bumblebees as he stands out powerfully and triumphantly in the raging storm. Behind him stands the majestic Yggdrasill, the world tree, which illuminates with its magical fronds a cold and gray sky, populated only by countless crows in the service of the “Father of all”, Odin. Michele Esposito, class of ’93. He is a professional concept artist and illustrator who has been working in the entertainment sector since 2017. A bit of a nerd from birth and passionate about video games and the fantasy world in general, he began his career studying traditional and digital art thanks to several masters and workshops, focusing more and more on experimenting with a realistic/fantasy style recognizable in his works. He has contributed to projects for CD Projekt Red, Paizo, Monte Cook Games, Hobby World, Mana Project Studio, Cubicicle 7 and Quality Games. He currently occupies the role of concept artist for Volta studio. Considered drawing as a lifestyle, he thinks that art is a way to get in touch with his thoughts and his passion, the simple act of “scribing down a brushstroke” to create something beautiful and functional, gives him a infinite satisfaction. ALEcomics awaits you with lots of news, new areas and over 40,000 square meters of exhibition including comics illustrious guests board & videogames live performances and many other news

Source: ALEcomics Cultural Association